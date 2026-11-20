Amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy Friday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Maddox Trujillo gently tried to rally the crowd into a "SKOL" chant.

That he was alone in the effort wasn't going to damper his excitement as his family embarked on a Vikings trip of a lifetime. The team plays in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.



"I've always wanted to see them in Mexico. Every time I play Madden, sometimes I switch the game to Mexico just because I'm also half Mexican," said Trujillo. "It's exciting to see my favorite team play in my favorite country."



It helps too that his favorite team sports a strong 7-2 record, is coming off a big win against rival Green Bay Packers, and is led by beloved quarterback Kirk Cousins following his trade from the Las Vegas Raiders.



"I'm feeling great. A lot better with Kirk under center, that's for sure," he said.



Traveling abroad to see the Vikings play might cost a pretty penny, but if your goal is to see them win then it's been a solid investment. Of the six international regular season games the Vikings have played, five of them finished with a victory. The lone loss happened last year in Dublin, Ireland. All of the wins happened in London, England.



But Trujillo knows the past has no influence on Vikings upcoming opponent. The 49ers have an even better record at 8-1 on the year.



"My initial reaction would be to be deterred, because yes, the Niners are a good offense, but I believe in (the Vikings) defense a lot," he said.



Trujillo also believes in every fan joining him on this journey south to ensure it feels like the Bold North.

"I'm just ready to make the Vikings feel like they're at home. I think it's going to be a really big 49ers fan base, but I think it's my job and other Vikings fans' job to make it feel like US Bank Stadium," he said.



The Vikings kick off against the 49ers Sunday night at 7:20pm on NBC.