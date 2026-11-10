Vikings reuniting with QB Kirk Cousins after trade with Raiders, per ESPN and NFL Network

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back quarterback Kirk Cousins in a trade just ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, according to ESPN, NFL Network and other media outlets.

According to Tom Pelissero with Netflix and The Ringer, the Vikings traded a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Cousins. The team has yet to officially announce the trade.

Cousins, 38, joined Minnesota in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent and went on to play six seasons with the team. His last season was cut short when he tore his Achilles. He then left for the Atlanta Falcons for two years before then joining the Raiders.

It's not yet known if Cousins will start against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at noon. But he does bring a lot of knowledge of head coach Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme.

Cousins has 202 completions for 2,340 yards with 20 touchdowns so far this season. Cousins is only second to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in touchdowns recorded, and fifth in pass yards. He has been playing solid football for most of the year, with the big exception being his most recent performance against the San Francisco 49ers. In that loss, he threw three interceptions.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

The Raiders (4-5) are now poised to give the reins of their offense to their No. 1 pick, QB Fernando Mendoza.

The Vikings' offense has struggled all season, and quarterback Carson Wentz's abysmal performance in Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills prompted a chorus of boos from a frustrated fanbase at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wentz is the backup to Kyler Murray, who has suffered multiple injuries this season and has also struggled to get the offense moving. He missed time due to a concussion in the first regular-season game and then suffered a hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Lions, which led to Wentz starting against the Bills.

In late September, the Vikings traded former first-round pick QB J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick. McCarthy has started three games so far, with the team (5-2-1) winning all of them and in position to make the playoffs.