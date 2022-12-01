Vikings' Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November

MINNEAPOLIS -- After making a catch so good the NFL put his gloves in the Hall of Fame, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

The aforementioned catch came in the Vikings' Nov. 13 win over the Buffalo Bills, and kept their hopes alive on a desperate 4th and 18 play. Jefferson earned an NFC Offensive Player of the Week award after that game for his 10 catches, 193 yards and one touchdown. The game marked a career-high in yardage.

In total, Jefferson had 29 catches for 480 yards and three touchdowns in four games in November. His monthly award is all the more impressive considering he -- and the rest of the Vikings -- put up an absolute clunker against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 20. Jefferson had just three catches for 33 yards in that 40-3 loss.

November seems to be Jefferson's month. Per Pro Football Reference, in Jefferson's career, he has more yards in the month of November (1,325) than any other. His reception and touchdown numbers in November also surpass the other months. He also earned the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award in November 2021, tallying 24 receptions for 464 yards and three touchdowns. He's the only receiver in franchise history to earn the award more than once.

Jefferson's adding another stellar season to his already impressive resume. The 23-year-old has caught 81 passes for 1,232 yards and five touchdowns. Only two other receivers -- Miami's Tyreek Hill (87) and the Bills' Stefon Diggs (84) -- have more catches than him. He trails Hill for the league lead in yardage by just one yard. He's also behind only Hill (112.1) in yards per game at 112.

The fan favorite receiver has also earned more Pro Bowl votes than any other player in the NFL.

Jefferson's exceptional play has been one of the main driver's behind the Vikings' 9-2 record. They could sew up the NFC North division title as soon as this weekend.