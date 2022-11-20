Game day updates: Cowboys at Vikings on WCCO-TV (Nov. 20, 2022)get the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Coming off their biggest win of the season, the Vikings face another tough test as the Dallas Cowboys ride into town.
The Vikings (8-1) finally proved they were for real with a 33-30 win over the Super Bowl contender Buffalo Bills. Justin Jefferson had the best game of his career and the defense came up with big plays when the team needed them.
The Cowboys (6-3) are completing their four-game tour of the NFC North in Minnesota. They beat the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears handily, but lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers last week.
A Vikings win would further their efforts in the quest for a division title. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are in line for wild card spot in the NFC playoffs. The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles are tied with the Vikings for the best record in the league, although the Eagles hold the tiebreaker due to a head-to-head win.
The Vikings offense has been much improved over the last few weeks, particularly late in games. They currently sport the league's No. 8 offense and No. 14 defense by point per game. Dallas ranks 11th and 5th in those stats, respectively.
The Vikings host the Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. Watch the game on WCCO-TV, and catch our pregame show at 10:30 a.m. on WCCO or CBS News Minnesota.
Vikings return home seeking eighth straight win
After two straight road games, the Vikings hope returning home to U.S. Bank Stadium will give them an advantage on Sunday.