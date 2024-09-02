Minnesota Vikings open season Sunday at New York Giants: Matchups to watch

MINNEAPOLIS — The new-look Minnesota Vikings will make their much-anticipated debut on Sunday against the New York Giants.

On the offensive side, all eyes will be on new starting quarterback Sam Darnold. Surrounded by an arsenal of talented skill players, will the former first-round pick be able to reignite his career in Minnesota?

The defensive side, meanwhile, features a litany of new names at every level. How will defensive coordinator Brian Flores deploy all of his new weapons?

Here are some of the biggest matchups to watch when the Vikings' season kicks off.

Dallas Turner vs. Andrew Thomas

While Flores will likely move the Vikings' first-round pass rusher around, he's likely to face off with stud Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas on a handful of plays. Turner made some splash plays in the preseason, but facing one of the NFL's elite blindside protectors will be a true test. If Turner can give Thomas a handful, it'll be an encouraging sign for the Vikings' defense.

Malik Nabers vs. the Vikings' secondary

The Vikings' rebuilt secondary will get a look at one of the most exciting offensive rookies in week one. Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick, had 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at LSU. His speed and physicality will be a challenge for whomever he lines up against — free agent additions Shaq Griffin and Stephon Gilmore will likely be the outside corners for the Vikings, with Byron Murphy Jr. holding down the slot. Even outside of Nabers, the Giants have a lot of speed in the receiver room, if not much polish. Minnesota's older secondary will have its hands full, and Nabers is the main threat.

Interior offensive line vs. Dexter Lawrence

The Giants' game-wrecking defensive tackle is a nightmare for the Vikings' weak interior offensive line. Center Garrett Bradbury and guards Blake Brandel and Ed Ingram will need all the help they can get in stopping Lawrence — not to mention the Giants' other rushers like Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Lawrence was second-team All-Pro last year with 4.5 sacks, 25 pressures and seven tackles for loss. Brandel is a new starter on the line and neither Bradbury nor Ingram has a firm lock on their starting job. If the interior struggles against Lawrence and the Giants, could the Vikings' coaching staff look at reshuffling the line?

Darnold vs. the Giants' pass rush

The aforementioned formidable pass rush of the Giants could make for a long day for Darnold in his first game as a Viking. He's historically struggled under pressure, and New York will provide plenty of it. If the Vikings' offensive line can hold up, he's got no shortage of elite receiving options — Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, of course, and Aaron Jones, who should help the offense as both a pass catcher and pass protector. But if the line folds? It'll be up to Darnold to create with his legs and head coach Kevin O'Connell to find creative options for avoiding pressure. This will be a good litmus test to see if Darnold has evolved at all as a passer since he last saw extended action.

Will Reichard vs. the kicker curse

Could the rookie kicker from Alabama be the chosen one for the Vikings? History suggests "Vikings kicker" is one of the most stressful jobs in the world, but Reichard was perfect in the preseason. He even hit a game-winner against the Las Vegas Raiders and a 57-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles. The last kicker the Vikings drafted was Daniel Carlson, who was cut following a disastrous performance against the Green Bay Packers and later became an All-Pro with the Raiders. Here's hoping Reichard has a more enduring legacy with the Vikings.