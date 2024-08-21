Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison ranked among NFL's best WR duos

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite playing only a handful of games together, the Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver tandem of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison is already ranked among the NFL's best.

CBS Sports listed the 10 best receiver duos, putting the pair in purple at No. 3.

Jordan Addison #3 and Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings look on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

"Not even a prolonged injury could stop Jefferson from clearing 1,000 yards in 2023; no one creates wide-open grass, or makes splash plays look more routine, than the walking highlight-reel that is 'Jets,'" Cody Benjamin wrote. "Addison, just 22, flashed Pro Bowl-level polish as a route-running complement as a rookie."

In 10 games last season, Jefferson compiled 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. Despite the lowest totals of his career due to injury, his yards per game was actually the best of his four years in the league.

The Vikings made Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history this offseason.

Addison, meanwhile, grabbed 70 balls for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Only three receivers in the entire league had more scores.

Addison was charged this offseason with DUI in California — his second traffic incident in as many years — and it's possible he could face a suspension this season or in the future. But as long as he and Jefferson are on the field together, the Vikings will have a potent passing attack.

Ahead of the Vikings' pass-catchers on the list are the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith and the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

| Vikings | Dolphins | Eagles | Jefferson: 1,074 yds, 5 TDs | Hill: 1,799 yds, 13 TDs | Brown: 1,456 yds, 7 TDs | Addison: 911 yds, 10 TDs | Waddle: 1,014 yds, 4 TDs | Smith: 1,066 yds, 7 TDs | Total: 1,985 yds, 15 TDs | Total: 2,813 yds, 17 TDs | Total: 2,522 yds, 14 TDs

The Vikings' offense will be led this season by veteran quarterback Sam Darnold. Kirk Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and rookie passer J.J. McCarthy will miss the season after tearing his meniscus.

Jalen Nailor seems to have locked down the Vikings' No. 3 receiver spot behind Jefferson and Addison, but others, like Trishton Jackson, have flashed this preseason, too.