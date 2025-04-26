Minnesota state capitol event commemorates 50 years since end of Vietnam war

The local organization Vietnamese Community of Minnesota held a somber, but sunny event at the Minnesota state capitol to commemorate 50 years since April 30, 1975 — when the Vietnam War ended.

"I was in the Vietnamese military and I lost my legs in the war" said Nam Thong, who is a Vietnamese veteran. "We had to observe to see if any communists were coming around and I stepped on an explosive. That's how I lost my legs."

Not only was it an emotional time for the Vietnamese community, but Lao, Hmong, American and Cambodian communities too.

Part of the commemoration included the carrying of a south Vietnamese flag over to the Minnesota Vietnam memorial, with those who served included. First-generation Vietnamese American Alex Pham told WCCO about his grandfather, who served in the south Vietnamese army.

"He suffered a lot of things from the communist government when he was imprisoned" said Pham, while recognizing his grandfathers sacrifice. "If it wasn't for him, being able to fight for my and bring my family over here then I wouldn't have the opportunies today. I'm a student pilot, have a private license and I'm going for Delta Air Lines."

And State Senator Mark Koran, who grew up in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul, remembers how it impacted Minnesota drastically.

"As a 10-year-old in our community, it was a drastic change. We really hadn't has any mass migration into the heart of St. Paul, Minneapolis. It typically came through the coast" said Koran.

Many populations fled to the U.S. after North Vietnam took control. Those groups now make up more than 2% of Minneota's population.