Watch CBS News
Crime

Video: Suspected impaired driver smashes into line of stopped cars on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Suspected impaired driver smashes into cars on Highway 36
WATCH: Suspected impaired driver smashes into cars on Highway 36 01:13

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — MnDOT traffic cameras captured a suspected impaired driver plowing into other vehicles on a busy Twin Cities highway Wednesday afternoon, with troopers close behind

The chase came to a crashing end after the driver paved a path of destruction that stretched for miles. 

MnDOT footage first shows a white car struggling to stay on Highway 36. The driver initially kicks up some dust in the ditch, then he swerves away from an exit. But that's just the beginning.

That same car hits a median and sends mangled metal flying. One squad car begins to follow from a distance, then two more join the chase.  

highway-36-reckless-driver-crash.jpg
MnDOT

The car keeps swerving, and smoking, with lights and sirens right in the rear-view mirror.

Troopers and officers are seen narrowly dodging some flying debris, before the white car barrels into a long line of stopped cars — causing a chain-reaction wreck in North St. Paul.

At least a dozen officers then jump out, guns drawn, putting an end to a miles-long dangerous drive.

The driver is in custody, and investigators say several people were hurt, but all are expected to recover.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 11:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.