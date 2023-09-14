Video: Suspected impaired driver smashes into line of stopped cars on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul

WATCH: Suspected impaired driver smashes into cars on Highway 36

WATCH: Suspected impaired driver smashes into cars on Highway 36

WATCH: Suspected impaired driver smashes into cars on Highway 36

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — MnDOT traffic cameras captured a suspected impaired driver plowing into other vehicles on a busy Twin Cities highway Wednesday afternoon, with troopers close behind

The chase came to a crashing end after the driver paved a path of destruction that stretched for miles.

MnDOT footage first shows a white car struggling to stay on Highway 36. The driver initially kicks up some dust in the ditch, then he swerves away from an exit. But that's just the beginning.

That same car hits a median and sends mangled metal flying. One squad car begins to follow from a distance, then two more join the chase.

MnDOT

The car keeps swerving, and smoking, with lights and sirens right in the rear-view mirror.

Troopers and officers are seen narrowly dodging some flying debris, before the white car barrels into a long line of stopped cars — causing a chain-reaction wreck in North St. Paul.

At least a dozen officers then jump out, guns drawn, putting an end to a miles-long dangerous drive.

The driver is in custody, and investigators say several people were hurt, but all are expected to recover.