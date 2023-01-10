Watch CBS News
Video: Suspect slammed into fence by officer after ramming cars on Minneapolis overpass

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Suspect slammed into fence by officer after ramming cars on Mpls. overpass
WATCH: Suspect slammed into fence by officer after ramming cars on Mpls. overpass 00:30

MINNEAPOLIS – New video shows the abrupt end to a chase Monday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Traffic cameras caught a crash at the intersection of North Washington and Lowry avenues. Then someone gets out of an SUV and takes off running over the Interstate 94 overpass.

An officer shows up and wastes no time slamming the person into the fence.  

10p-vo-mpd-takedown-wcco2n3j.jpg
MnDOT

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it tried to stop the suspect for illegal guns, then the suspect rammed a deputy's vehicle and two other cars.

Investigators say the suspect had a gun and "a large amount of marijuana and crack cocaine."

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 10:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

