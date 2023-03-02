Video shows storm chaser riding "bed-sled" through snowy downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota storm chaser went on a wild ride through downtown Minneapolis late last month.

Last Friday, Tanner Charles tweeted a video showing a truck pulling the content creator in a bed-sled combination through the snowy downtown streets.

"Please don't try this at home haha - we planned things as safe as possible," Charles said on Twitter.

Some BTS for you guys of the #bedsled - follow me on my insta if you want to see more from this! https://t.co/dagDSxzHMz #mnwx #Minnesota #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/uXgk1ORZ4Z — Tanner Charles 🌪 (@TannerCharlesMN) February 25, 2023

The video shows Charles with a selfie stick on the sled going by landmarks like the Guthrie Theater and U.S. Bank Stadium.

In addition to the bed, Charles included two night tables and a lamp to complete the sled.

I turned my bed into a sled. Please don't try this at home haha - we planned things as safe as possible! What a wild ride! #mnwx #minnesota #Minneapolis #snow #snowstorm #bedsled pic.twitter.com/5YlrXuiKGr — Tanner Charles 🌪 (@TannerCharlesMN) February 24, 2023