Video shows storm chaser riding "bed-sled" through snowy downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota storm chaser went on a wild ride through downtown Minneapolis late last month.

Last Friday, Tanner Charles tweeted a video showing a truck pulling the content creator in a bed-sled combination through the snowy downtown streets.

"Please don't try this at home haha - we planned things as safe as possible," Charles said on Twitter.

The video shows Charles with a selfie stick on the sled going by landmarks like the Guthrie Theater and U.S. Bank Stadium.

In addition to the bed, Charles included two night tables and a lamp to complete the sled. 

First published on March 2, 2023 / 10:49 AM

