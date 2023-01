WATCH: No injuries after semis crash head-on near Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Minn. – New video shows the aftermath of a major crash between semi trucks on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened Tuesday near Clearwater, when one of the semis went through a barrier and slammed into another one heading the opposite way.

Neither of the drivers are hurt.