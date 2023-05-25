Watch CBS News
Video: Police box in woman trying to outdrive officers in east metro

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. – New video is out that shows a woman trying to outrun the law on a Twin Cities highway, before the law tracks her down and boxes her in.

MnDOT traffic cameras show squad cars surrounding a Cadillac Escalade and forcing it off Highway 52 in Roseville Wednesday afternoon.

10p-vo-igh-chase-wcco3fic.jpg
MnDOT

Deputies say it all started when she took off from a traffic stop on the highway in Inver Grove Heights.

It's not clear if she has been charged yet in either Dakota or Ramsey counties.

