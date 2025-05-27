Video captures pigeon flying through plane at MSP Airport
The old adage says birds of a feather fly together, but they probably didn't mean they fly commercial.
A Delta Air Lines flight leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday was briefly waylaid when two pigeons attempted a coup on the plane.
According to one of the passengers, baggage handlers boarded the plane, caught the first pigeon and removed it. As the plane began taxiing on the runway, a second pigeon appeared, forcing the plane to return to the gate. Handlers once again captured the bird and took it away.
The passenger, who captured the second pigeon on video, said the incident was a first for the pilot and air traffic controllers.
WCCO has reached out to Delta for more information on the avian air travelers.
The flight was headed for Madison, Wisconsin.