Video captures pigeon flying through plane at MSP Airport

By
Anthony Bettin
Pigeon on a plane disrupts flight out of MSP Airport
Pigeon on a plane disrupts flight out of MSP Airport 00:54

The old adage says birds of a feather fly together, but they probably didn't mean they fly commercial.

A Delta Air Lines flight leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday was briefly waylaid when two pigeons attempted a coup on the plane.

According to one of the passengers, baggage handlers boarded the plane, caught the first pigeon and removed it. As the plane began taxiing on the runway, a second pigeon appeared, forcing the plane to return to the gate. Handlers once again captured the bird and took it away.

9am-vo-pigeon-on-plane-wcco7w6o.jpg
Cawtom/Instagram

The passenger, who captured the second pigeon on video, said the incident was a first for the pilot and air traffic controllers.

WCCO has reached out to Delta for more information on the avian air travelers.

The flight was headed for Madison, Wisconsin.

