VIDEO: Person on scooter drives wrong way on highway, attempts to flee law enforcement

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Traffic video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows a person on a scooter driving the wrong way on busy a metro road Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in Brooklyn Center in the area of Interstate 694 and Highway 252.

At first, the motor scooter operator is seen driving the wrong way on the highway before eventually being chased by law enforcement on the correct side of the highway.

At one point, it appears the suspect ditched the scooter and tried to flee in the trailer of a passing truck. However, the driver of the truck pulled over to the side of the road for troopers.

WCCO has reached out for more information from Minneapolis police, which is the lead agency in this incident. They did confirm that a person on a scooter was arrested. 

First published on June 6, 2023 / 2:07 PM

