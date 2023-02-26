VIDEO: No serious injuries after crash between police officer, motorist in Oak Park Heights
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Traffic camera video caught a vehicle collision between an Oak Park Heights police officer and another motorist Saturday evening.
The video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows that the crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 36. The officer is seen driving through the intersection before a motorist in a passenger vehicle collides with the squad vehicle.
It appears from video footage that the motorist in the passenger vehicle had a green light.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were no life-threatening injuries involved in this crash. The cause of the crash is being investigated.
