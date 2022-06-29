Watch CBS News
VIDEO: Bear caught hanging out on top of bird feeder

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO viewer with a camera was quick on his feet in northern Minnesota recently, and captured another video of a bear getting awfully close to civilization.

The video, which was posted by Twitter user @AH55408 overnight, showed a bear taking over a bird feeder in northern Minnesota.

"Northern Minnesota can be WILD," the twitter user shared. "My mother had quite the shock to see this little guy in her bird feeder."

This isn't the first time this summer that viewers have shared videos showing bears up close and personal. Many have even started popping up in the Twin Cities metro area.

A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock, closely followed by a coyote.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources last month asked Minnesotans for help monitoring black bears across the metro area.  

First published on June 29, 2022 / 8:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

