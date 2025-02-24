Watch CBS News
Video of arrest in Hennepin County under review, sheriff says

By Nick Lentz, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities in Hennepin County are reviewing a video of an arrest made by two deputies last month, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say the incident happened on Jan. 9.

The video appears to show one of the deputies striking the man in the head, and the other deputy using both arms to hold the individual down. 

"The involved detectives reported and documented the use of force/response to resistance as required when the incident occurred," the sheriff's office said in a written statement Monday night. 

Authorities say the person in the video was arrested and reports were submitted for charging consideration. 

The above video, according to the sheriff's office, is part of an ongoing review by authorities to "determine the appropriate next steps."

Details about the individual and where the incident took place were not immediately known.

