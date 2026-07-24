Unused, unexpired veterinary drugs can be donated to animals in need under new Minnesota law

Animals in need are getting help from a new Minnesota law.

On July 1, the veterinary drug donation law went into effect.

"It has really good potential to allow people in need to get free access to medications," said Dr. Pamela A. Johnson, executive director for the Minnesota Board of Veterinary Medicine.

Specifically, Johnson is talking about pet owners getting access to veterinary medications that their pets need.

"Now they will have access to donated, unused, unexpired, unaltered veterinary medications," said Johnson.

And that's key. It's estimated that one in three pet owners can't afford medicine for their animals. If they can prove financial hardship, they can now access pet medicine that otherwise would have been thrown away.

"Access to donated medications could help stretch charitable donations further, and help us help more animals and save more lives," said Dr. Graham Brayshaw, Animal Humane Society chief medical officer.

The way it works is if someone's pet no longer needs a certain medication, what's left over can be donated. Examples could be heartworm medicine or anti-inflammatory drugs in tablet or capsule form.

The Board of Veterinary Medicine says it will be up to veterinarians, who are prescribing the donated medication, to ensure that the drugs are safe.

But if done the right way, they believe the Animal Humane Society and animal shelters could be the biggest benefactors.

"We all know there is a high cost to running organizations, so this will help reduce some of those costs," said Johnson.

The Animal Humane Society said it's currently working on putting its drug donation program in place and that people looking to donate should check with veterinarians before bringing medications in.

Minnesota is now the third state in the country to have this kind of program.