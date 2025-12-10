Veterans pack Target Field for MACV's Winter Salute: "It's just a blessing"

For nine years, MACV and WCCO has been working together to help veterans find a Home for the Holidays.

No matter what branch of the military or where they served, veterans all came together on Wednesday for MACV's and WCCO's Winter Salute at Target Field in Minneapolis.

"It's an honor, man, to be here. It's a honor to serve our country, it's an honor just to be a veteran," said Navy veteran Byron Perkins. "We work hard everyday to make sure we defend the Constitution of the United States, and events like this helps us all out."

The men and women who served our country proudly now get a chance to let the community serve them. It's one-stop shopping, with veterans getting warm clothes, as well as connections to services to help with medical, legal and employment needs.

They also get hugs from comrades they haven't seen since last year, as well as snuggles from the service animals in house to help everyone feel at ease.

"To see the veterans come out and be basically celebrated and given different things that they would need, it is awesome," said Loni Caldwell with Adult Teen Challenge. "They served the country, right? So why not take care of them."

For most, it's like a family reunion.

"My husband is the Navy vet, and three years ago we were homeless and we didn't know that the opportunity to reach out for veterans for help," said Stephanie Rankin.

But for some, they come to find MACV staff who helped them when they needed it most.

"Every time I come here, I look for her to say thank you, because if it wasn't for that program we wouldn't be housed today," Rankin said.

The Minnesota Twins donate the space for a holiday meal fit for kings and queens. This year, more than 80 vendors packed Target Field to make sure veterans have the resources they need.

"We are grateful to be here, we are grateful for the program, then we come today, we got some goodies," Rankin said. "It's just a blessing to do that."

You can support WCCO's joint mission with MACV to help veterans right now. To make a donation, text MACV to 44321. You can also give online at wcco.com/holidays.