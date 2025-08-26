Veterans and active service members saluted at the Minnesota State Fair

A look at the annual salute to veterans and active service members

A look at the annual salute to veterans and active service members

A look at the annual salute to veterans and active service members

The Minnesota State Fair saluted veterans and active service members on Tuesday, drawing generations of soldiers, sailors and airmen.

John Lebens, who served in the U.S. Navy, said he's only missed one state fair since he was a high school sophomore - and that's because he was deployed.

"I started coming to the fair back in 1959 and I've been here every year except the year I was in Vietnam," he told WCCO News. "I keep coming back for the atmosphere, the animals. I used to come for the rides, but not anymore."

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined Minnesota National Guard senior officers in recognizing veterans at a special morning program and flag raising. The guard also conducted a special fly over of UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters.

"When they come over I just get goosebumps because it pulls be back 50 years," Gary Osterkamp, an Army veteran who also served in Vietnam, added. "We were in the infantry so we flew a lot in them. Whenever I hear one I go back to that."

Also recognized on Tuesday were some of the newest active service members, including Anoka High School graduate Isaac Steffens, an avionics technician in the Minnesota Air Guard. He recently finished at the top of his class at basic training.

"It was a little weird. You're used to being the underling and then you get the recognition," Steffens quipped. "It's a good feeling."