Jake DeBrusk scored in a shootout as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday night.

Vancouver's Marco Rossi tied the game at 3-3 with 1:23 left in the third period with his second goal of the night.

Zeev Buium also scored for the Canucks (6-18-1) who have won three of their last four.

Matt Boldy scored a goal and added an assist for the Wild (17-3-5), who had their five-game win streak snapped.

Jared Spurgeon and Nick Foligno also scored for the Wild, who are 11-0-3 in their last 14 games.

Kirill Kaprizov extended his points streak to 15 games with two assists, the longest active streak in the NHL. During that stretch he has 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists).

Brock Boeser had three assists to extend his career-high consecutive points streak to 10 games.

Marco Rossi #23 of the Vancouver Canucks is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena on November 21, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Derek Cain / Getty Images

Leevi Merilainen stopped 22 shots for Vancouver, while Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt made 21 saves.

The Canucks tied the game 2-2 just 30 seconds into the third period. Buium scored his first goal of the season on a shot from the point that deflected off Kaprizov's stick and past Wallstedt.

The Wild opened the scoring midway through the second period on Boldy's 14th goal of the season. Boldy took Kaprizov's backhand pass and beat Merilainen under the blocker.

Rossi tied the game about six minutes later on a power play, deflecting a Filip Hronek pass past Wallstedt. Just 1:12 later Kaprizov sent a pass from behind the net that hit Luke Schenn's skate and landed on Spurgeon's stick. He buried a shot into the open corner of the net for his second goal of the season and a 2-1 Minnesota lead.

Both teams were missing key players. The Canucks were without center Elias Pettersson, who missed the game with upper-body soreness, while defenseman Quinn Hughes didn't dress for the Wild.

Wild: At San Jose on Monday.

Canucks: Host Chicago on Sunday.