Van, light rail train collide in downtown St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A motorist in a van crashed into a light rail train in downtown St. Paul Thursday. 

The crash occurred in the early afternoon on 7th Place and Cedar Street. 

According to Metro Transit, the passenger vehicle ran a red light and collided with the LRT, which had the right of way. 

The occupant of the vehicle suffered injuries that were not life threatening. 

img-0809.jpg
A picture taken at the scene shows the collision between van and LRT.  CBS

As of 2 p.m., regular traffic has resumed in the area. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 1:35 PM

