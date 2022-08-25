Van, light rail train collide in downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A motorist in a van crashed into a light rail train in downtown St. Paul Thursday.
The crash occurred in the early afternoon on 7th Place and Cedar Street.
According to Metro Transit, the passenger vehicle ran a red light and collided with the LRT, which had the right of way.
The occupant of the vehicle suffered injuries that were not life threatening.
As of 2 p.m., regular traffic has resumed in the area.
