Van, light rail train collide in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A motorist in a van crashed into a light rail train in downtown St. Paul Thursday.

The crash occurred in the early afternoon on 7th Place and Cedar Street.

According to Metro Transit, the passenger vehicle ran a red light and collided with the LRT, which had the right of way.

The occupant of the vehicle suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

A picture taken at the scene shows the collision between van and LRT. CBS

As of 2 p.m., regular traffic has resumed in the area.