"Altercations" during final night of "ValleyScare" lead to early closure of Valleyfair

The final night of a Halloween-themed event at Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minnesota, ended early due to "two altercations between parties," according to a park spokesperson.

The park's website noted Saturday was the last evening of "Valleyscare," dubbed as the "Twin Cities' largest Halloween event." It was scheduled from 7 a.m. to midnight.

But videos on social media show a large police presence in the parking lot sometime around 10 p.m., with guests streaming out and saying they were told to go home.

A Valleyfair spokesperson gave this statement to WCCO on Sunday: "Valleyfair is a family-friendly environment, and we do not tolerate disruptive or inappropriate behavior. Guests who violate our Code of Conduct are required to leave the park. Last evening, park security personnel responded to two altercations between parties. As a result, several guests were escorted off park property. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement on their investigation into the altercations. Last evening marked the final scheduled operating day of Valleyfair's 2025 season."

WCCO also reached out to the Shakopee Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff's Office for more information.