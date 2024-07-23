Valleyfair's Fourth of July fireworks show rescheduled to Aug. 31

Valleyfair reschedules Fourth of July fireworks for end of August

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair's Fourth of July fireworks show, which was canceled due to flooding, has been rescheduled for the end of summer.

The Shakopee amusement park announced Tuesday the show will now take place Aug. 31 during the final weekend of Corn Fest. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Flooding from the Minnesota River in late June caused Valleyfair to close its on-site parking and three rides. It also reduced entrance and exit capacity at the park.

Corn Fest is the park's celebration of "Minnesota's favorite crop," organizers said. It features special corn concessions, live music, a corn eating contest and more.

The festival runs Saturdays and Sundays, plus Labor Day, from Aug. 17 through Sept. 2. Corn Fest and fireworks are included in the park's admission fee.

Corn Fest isn't the only major event on the calendar for Valleyfair. In January, the park will host Hockey Day Minnesota