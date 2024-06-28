Valleyfair in Shakopee cancels 4th of July fireworks due to flooding
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair in Shakopee is canceling its Fourth of July fireworks show due to flooding impacts.
On Friday, the fair announced the fireworks cancellation and a temporary revision of its daily operating hours due to flooding from the Minnesota River.
The fair says the river has flooded its on-site parking, and reduced entrance and exit capacity at the park.
"Valleyfair will remain open July 4 and will continue to offer free off-site parking and shuttle bus service until the flood waters recede from the parking lot. The all-day extended chaperone policy will remain in effect," the fair said in a statement.
Fireworks will be rescheduled for later in the summer.
Operating hours have been changed to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice, with Soak City hours changed to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Flooding also forced the fair to temporarily close three of its rides in a flood zone: Excalibur, Thunder Canyon and Renegade.
The majority of the rest of the park is above the current projected crest of the river, park officials say.