Dates, matchups announced for Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 at Valleyfair

Dates and matchups announced for 2025 Hockey Day Minnesota held in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Organizers announced the dates and matchups for one of the Minnesota hockey community's biggest events of the year on Monday.

Representatives from the Minnesota Wild and Bally Sports North and coaches from participating teams hosted a news conference at Valleyfair to reveal details about Hockey Day Minnesota 2025. The amusement park in Shakopee will play host to the multi-day event, which highlights youth hockey.

The first puck drop for the event will be on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and it will run through Saturday, Jan. 25. The full schedule of games is as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Lakeville North vs. Rosemount (girls)

Eastview vs. Rosemount (boys)

Thursday, Jan. 23

Orono vs. Northfield (girls)

Prior Lake vs. Eden Prairie (girls)

Brainerd vs. Shakopee (girls)

Friday, Jan. 24

Delano vs. Orono (boys)

Prior Lake vs. Lakeville South (boys)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Eden Prairie vs. Hibbing (boys)

Bemidji State University vs. University of Minnesota (women)

Maple Grove vs. Shakopee (boys)

The event will end with the Wild hosting the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday night.

The Wild started Hockey Day Minnesota in 2007 to celebrate and grow the game. The 2025 event will be the 19th iteration. Over the years, the celebration has been held in Minneapolis, Minnetonka, St. Paul, Elk River, Duluth, St. Cloud, Bemidji and other Minnesota cities.

Hockey Day 2026 is set to take place at United Heroes League's outdoor rink in Hastings.