Valentine's Day mocktail recipes
Matt Langer, Mixologist at Treasure Island Resort & Casino, shared these Valentine's Day Mocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Fizzy Shirley
- Pour 0.5 oz. grenadine
- Fill with club soda
- Garnish with maraschino cherry
- Squeeze fresh lime and lemon
- Serve in highball glass
Bubbly Vibes
- Mix equal parts lemon-like soft drink and raspberry lemonade
- Add muddled raspberries
- Garnish with raspberry
- Serve in highball glass
Cranberry Fizz
- Mix equal parts sparkling cider and cranberry juice
- Add 3 tbsp. sugar
- Squeeze fresh lemon
- Serve in highball glass with sugar rim
