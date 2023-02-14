Watch CBS News
Valentine's Day mocktail recipes

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Matt Langer, Mixologist at Treasure Island Resort & Casino, shared these Valentine's Day Mocktail recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Fizzy Shirley

  • Pour 0.5 oz. grenadine
  • Fill with club soda
  • Garnish with maraschino cherry
  • Squeeze fresh lime and lemon
  • Serve in highball glass

Bubbly Vibes

  • Mix equal parts lemon-like soft drink and raspberry lemonade
  • Add muddled raspberries
  • Garnish with raspberry
  • Serve in highball glass

Cranberry Fizz

  • Mix equal parts sparkling cider and cranberry juice
  • Add 3 tbsp. sugar
  • Squeeze fresh lemon
  • Serve in highball glass with sugar rim
