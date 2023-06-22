UW-Madison dairy research center wants you to apply for a job eating cheese

MADISON, Wis. -- You can now make money eating cheese. But before all of you apply for the job, the Center for Dairy Research says it's not all fun and games.

"It is a very kind of rigorous job. When the story went viral a little bit, people just kind of think, you know, you sit down, you eat some cheese, you say whether you like it or not," Brandon Prochaska, a sensory coordinator with the CDR, said.

The position is called "descriptive sensory panelist." The panelists taste the scientific compounds and components used to flavor and preserve cheese, which comes with risks.

"An enzyme-modified cheese ... I had a totally allergic reaction to it. The concentration was too high, which we don't know this because it's kind of blind tasting and so the next thing you know I'm like, 'Benadryl, quick,'" panelist Kristin Panzica said.

The job is a paid part-time position with three months of paid training.

CDR coordinators say they are always looking for occasional tasters and testers to help make sure their product is good enough for customers.