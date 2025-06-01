UTV slams into squad car in Wisconsin with deputy and K-9 inside, officials say

Air quality alert remains in Minnesota as possible record heat approaches

A driver on a utility task vehicle (UTV) struck a squad vehicle near Dresser, Wisconsin, with a Polk County deputy and K-9 inside, authorities say.

The Polk County Sheriff's office says the crash happened on Highway 35 while the deputy and K-9 were on patrol.

According to a press release, the UTV struck the squad along the driver's side before fleeing.

The deputy and K-9 were not injured, but the squad had major damage.

UTV hits squad car K-9 Polk County Wisconsin Polk Co. Sheriff's Office (WI)

The Sheriff's office says the driver of the UTV was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated and hit and run.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.