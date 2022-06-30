USC and UCLA may be looking to leave Pac-12 for Big Ten in 2024

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota may have two major universities in California join the Big Ten in a couple years.

USC and UCLA -- Pac-12 powerhouses -- are involved in discussions to leave the conference for the Big Ten as early as the 2024 athletic season, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

Though the move is not yet final and still in the discussion stages, it appears as if the Big Ten is aiming to make a significant acquisition that will change the college sports landscape.

"Everything is on the table," a Pac-12 source tells Norlander.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

The transition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten would be similar to the one that rocked college sports last summer when Texas and Oklahoma opted to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, a move set to transpire ahead of the 2025 season.

In acquiring the Trojans and Bruins, the Big Ten would transform from largely a midwest conference to one that extends to the West Coast. It would be a significant shift in the college sports landscape at the Power Five level, which has largely been localized with teams mostly belonging to conferences in their geographic area.

USC and UCLA would bring the Big Ten to a total of 16 teams, the same as the SEC once Texas and Oklahoma enter their fold.