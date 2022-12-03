U.S. eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to Netherlands

The United States men's soccer team has been eliminated from the World Cup after a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

It was a disappointing end for a rebuilt U.S. team hoping to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002. Using the second-youngest squad in the tournament, the Americans achieved the bare minimum to consider the World Cup a success, beating Iran in their group-stage finale to reach the knockout round.

But just like in 2010 against Ghana and 2014 against Belgium, the United States was eliminated in the round of 16.

The Americans are winless in 12 games against European opponents at the World Cup since 2002, losing six, and are 1-7 during the tournament's knockout rounds.

Tyler Adams (L) and Walker Zimmerman react after they lost the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 match between the Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on December 3, 2022. ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

Captain Tyler Adams said ahead of Saturday's match the U.S. team was going to have to give it their all. They went into the game as underdogs — a role U.S. Soccer is used to, men's national team defender Walker Zimmerman told CBS News on Friday.

"I think it's kind of what has made our team so special, is the resiliency that we have, that competitive spirit that every team before us has had," he said.

Netherlands' Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal.

Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic's cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. But Dumfries, who assisted on the first two goals, scored on a volley in the 81st.

Pulisic, playing four days after getting hurt during his game-winning goal against Iran, had a chance to put the United States ahead in the third minute but Noppert, playing in only his fourth international match, blocked his point-blank shot. With the Americans seeking an equalizing goal, Noppert dived to stop Tim Weah's 25-yard effort in the 42nd.

The crowd of 44,846 was well back from the field at renovated Khalifa International Stadium, which has an athletics track and was more subdued than the raucous spectators for the match against Iran.