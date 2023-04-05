Bob Kroll barred from policing in 3 counties for 10 years as part of ACLU settlement

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Minneapolis police union president Bob Kroll won't be able to serve as a police officer in multiple metro counties for a decade, the ACLU of Minnesota announced Tuesday.

Plaintiffs represented by the ACLU of Minnesota reached a settlement with Kroll over his role in the "police violence against demonstrators" during the 2020 protests.

As part of the settlement, Kroll agrees that for the next 10 years, he will not serve as a police officer anywhere in Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties. He also agrees not to serve in a leadership role in any law enforcement agency in those counties or in any capacity on the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training.

Bob Kroll CBS

Kroll is also to testify in "any related trial."

The settlement includes two class action lawsuits over police mistreatment of demonstrators in 2020: Samaha v. City of Minneapolis and Armstrong v. City of Minneapolis.

Kroll retired as union president in 2021 after serving on the federation board for nearly 25 years.