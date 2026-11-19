The U.S. Department of Education is investigating five school districts across the country — including St. Paul, Minnesota, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin — for how they handle students' gender identity.

St. Paul Public Schools, Eau Claire Area Schools and districts in Colorado, Illinois and Pennsylvania are all part of the federal probe.

The department alleges the districts have "policies that appear to conceal information from parents about a child's 'gender identity' and actively facilitate 'gender transitions' behind parents' backs."

St. Paul schools' policy directs staff to use a student's requested name and pronouns, regardless of parental consent. One section cites "safety concerns" as a reason parents might not be notified about the change, but goes on to say staff will help those students with the process of including their parents later on.

The school district told WCCO its gender-support plan requires a parent's signature for any student under 18. The district believes the policy "follows all applicable laws" and says the district "is committed to supporting and maintaining respectful and inclusive learning environments."

The district also says it has not had any direct communication from the education department.

This is not the first time Minnesota has been the focus of a gender-related federal investigation. Now-former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi threatened to sue the state in February 2025 for allegedly violating President Trump's executive order banning transgender girls and women from competing in sports consistent with their gender identity.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison denounced the threat, noting Mr. Trump's ban violated the state's Human Rights Act. The Minnesota State High School League then announced it wouldn't comply, citing state law.

In April, the U.S. Supreme Court denied to hear an appeal in a Florida case where a couple claimed their parental rights were violated because their child's school didn't notify them that they sought to use a different name and pronoun.