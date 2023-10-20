Watch CBS News
US car seat safety numbers show parents are using them incorrectly

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Any parent who's ever driven with their child in the car knows it gives new meaning to the phrase "precious cargo."

Yet while adults try their best to ensure safety when it comes to car seats, the latest numbers from a federal study show they're falling short.

According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, or NHTSA, while 90% of parents feel they've got their car seat installed correctly, a majority are using it wrong. Data show 40% buckle too loosely, 34% have their chest clip in the wrong position and about 30% install with twisted harness clips.

"I wish I could say installing car seats was simple," said Sheila Nesbitt, who serves as a Trauma Outreach and Prevention Coordinator for North Memorial Health. "There are some times it's nice to have tips and tricks and have experts available."

Nesbitt and a team of others routinely host free car seat safety checks throughout the Twin Cities. There, she says, more than half of parents learn they're making some sort of mistake.

"Every family that I've ever met wants to do the best for their kids," Nesbitt said. "They always want their kids to be growing safe and happy and healthy. Car seats are a tricky business."

As for why car seat installs continue to be done improperly time and time again – "There's so many vehicles on the road," Nesbitt said. "With every different make, model and trim patterns can impact how a seat installs, then there's so many different car seats."

North Memorial Health will host another free car seat clinic at West Metro Fire and Rescue in New Hope on Nov. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.  An appointment is required. 

