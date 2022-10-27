University: Suspect fleeing officers attempted to enter UST residence hall before arrest

"Peace Project" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A criminal suspect who fled into the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday has been arrested.

According to the university, St. Paul police earlier in the day informed the institution that a suspect they were pursuing fled onto the campus.

With University Public Safety officers assisting police, an arrest was made.

In a statement, the university said the suspect tried to flee into a residence hall, but the security system worked as intended and the suspect was locked out. The arrest was made outside of the building.

The university said there is no threat to the university's community.