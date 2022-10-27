Watch CBS News
Crime

University: Suspect fleeing officers attempted to enter UST residence hall before arrest

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

"Peace Project" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen
"Peace Project" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen 00:55

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A criminal suspect who fled into the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday has been arrested.

According to the university, St. Paul police earlier in the day informed the institution that a suspect they were pursuing fled onto the campus.

With University Public Safety officers assisting police, an arrest was made.

In a statement, the university said the suspect tried to flee into a residence hall, but the security system worked as intended and the suspect was locked out. The arrest was made outside of the building.

The university said there is no threat to the university's community. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 7:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.