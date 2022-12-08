University of Minnesota reports armed robbery near fraternity house

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials with the University of Minnesota are reporting an armed robbery that happened at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to campus officials, the robbery occurred on the 1600 block of University Avenue Southeast, where there are a number of fraternity buildings.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala that did not have any license plates. It was last seen heading west on 4th Street Southeast.

If you happen to see a vehicle matching the description, police ask you to call 911.