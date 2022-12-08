Watch CBS News
Crime

University of Minnesota reports armed robbery near fraternity house

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 8, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 8, 2022 01:19

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials with the University of Minnesota are reporting an armed robbery that happened at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to campus officials, the robbery occurred on the 1600 block of University Avenue Southeast, where there are a number of fraternity buildings.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala that did not have any license plates. It was last seen heading west on 4th Street Southeast.

If you happen to see a vehicle matching the description, police ask you to call 911.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 3:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.