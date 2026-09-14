University of Minnesota removes license plate reader in Cedar-Riverside neighborhood

The University of Minnesota says it will remove one of their ten automated license plate reader cameras this week after community members expressed concerns.

The camera is mounted near Riverside and Cedar avenues, not far from campus.

A university spokesperson told WCCO that license plate reader technology has helped them recover stolen cars, make arrests, and find missing people.

"After receiving feedback from West Bank community members and reviewing neighborhood-specific factors- including the existing security measures and technology already in place - UMPD determined that removing this single unit was the appropriate step to support community trust while maintaining robust safety coverage," the university said in a statement.

Automated license plate readers are coming down in communities across Minnesota, including in Crystal, Winona, St. Louis County, Sherburne County and St. Paul as residents have expressed safety and privacy conerns.