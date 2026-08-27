St. Paul to remove Flock cameras after residents raise privacy concerns

St. Paul police will lose access to their two Flock Safety license plate reader cameras after residents pushed back on the surveillance technology at a city meeting.

The City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night focused on Flock cameras and police drones.

Officers have used the cameras to help solve and respond to crimes, but residents have raised concerns about surveillance and the handling of their private data — worries that have been building for weeks, as a St. Paul group has been working to educate residents about Flock cameras and what the technology means for their privacy.

One resident told the council she believes the cameras violate constitutional protections.

Later Wednesday night, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her and the city's police chief announced they would take down the two Flock cameras inside city limits. The move follows weeks of debate over whether the fight over Flock cameras would reach St. Paul, as city leaders now call on state lawmakers to set standards that balance privacy with public safety.

City officials did not announce any changes to the police department's use of drones.