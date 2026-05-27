Gov. Tim Walz signs law enabling University of Minnesota to return land to Fond du Lac Band

The University of Minnesota is returning land from its Cloquet Forestry Center to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in what is being called a milestone moment for tribal relations in the state.

The 3,400-acre forestry center, which the university has been using since 1909, sits entirely on tribal land. University leaders say the land's return is an important step toward recognizing treaty-based rights.

"Returning the Cloquet Forestry Center land to the Fond du Lac Band is an important step in recognizing our shared history and moving forward together," said University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham. "We're grateful to the Fond du Lac Band for their partnership, and to Governor Walz, the Legislature, Minnesota's 11 Tribal Nations and the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council for their support. This work is about more than land — it's about building a future grounded in respect, reconciliation and shared stewardship."

Fond du Lac and university officials say they're already working together on forest management.

"As we move ahead, we will continue building a respectful relationship that supports the land, honors our sovereignty and creates space for learning and stewardship. This is a meaningful step for our people today and for the generations yet to come," Fond du Lac Tribal Chairman Bruce M. Savage said.

There are still several administrative and governance steps that need to be completed before the land transfer is finalized.

Provisions in the state bonding bill approved by the Minnesota Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday enabled the effort.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is one of six Bands of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.