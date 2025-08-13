Gopher women's soccer building off momentum from last season to find more success

The University of Minnesota Gopher women's soccer season kicks off on Thursday night at home against a Big 12 powerhouse: Brigham Young University.

The Gophers are back at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Falcon Heights for a new season with a lot in their favor.

Head coach Erin Chastain is starting her fifth year with the team, signing a contract extension through 2028.

"I love Minnesota. I played here. This is home for me, so I think the fact that our administration supports us and supports me really just makes my job easier when I come to work everyday," Chastain said.

The Gophers are planning to build off of last season's success, making it to the NCAA Sweet 16 after an undefeated regular season at home. New captains Caroline Birdsell and Kate Childers say the standard set last year will carry over this fall.

"No matter the score, we always came out first half, second half ready to win. And we knew we could win any game and we're definitely going to bring that this year because obviously it worked well last year," Birdsell said.

"I think just some words that we like to live by are like 'relentless,' just in every game, every practice, workout, all of the above," Childers said.

While this team has the benefit of a lot of momentum from last season's success, they also lost half of their roster from graduates and transfers — while gaining 13 new players.

"I wouldn't consider that a bad thing. I think that we have enough returners where our core values and the team we are will not change," Birdsell said.

"We also had a lot of younger players waiting in the wings and learning and competing, and so I think they're ready to show what they're capable of, so we're excited to see kind of their hard work pay off," Chastain said.