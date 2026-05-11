Christian Ramírez scores equalizer for Austin in 2-2 draw with Minnesota United

Christian Ramírez scored in the 79th minute after Minnesota United had just grabbed the lead, helping Austin FC earn a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Ramírez took a pass from Facundo Torres and scored two minutes after Joaquín Pereyra found the net to put Minnesota United up 2-1. It was the fourth goal for Ramírez, equaling his total last season. Torres notched his sixth assist, matching his total from last season and four off his career high.

Myrto Uzuni scored on a penalty kick in the 14th minute to give Austin an early lead. Uzuni has scored in three straight matches and has four goals on the season. The PK was awarded after a foul on Minnesota United defender Nectarios Triantis.

Kelvin Yeboah missed two cracks at a PK in the 22nd minute for Minnesota United. Brad Stuver made a save on the first attempt, but Tomás Chancalay corraled the rebound and scored. The goal was waived off after fouls on both teams caused a do-over for Yeboah that hit the crossbar.

Defender Anthony Markanich scored for the fourth time this season, finding the net on a header in the 69th minute. James Rodríguez subbed into the match in the 63rd minute before picking up his first assist in his fifth career appearance and Wil Trapp, who entered with Rodríguez, snagged his first of the season.

Rodríguez added a second assist, setting up Pereyra. It was the first goal for Pereyra after netting six last year in his first full season in the league.

Drake Callender stopped three shots on goal for Minnesota United (6-3-3), which had won five of its last six entering play.

Stuver had three saves for Austin (3-4-5), which was coming off back-to-back 2-0 victories.

Minnesota United was booked for five yellow cards, four in the first half.

Austin played Minnesota United to a 2-2 draw at home in the season opener.

Up next

Austin: Visits San Diego FC on Wednesday.

Minnesota: Hosts the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday.