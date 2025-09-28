Nectarios Triantis scores in second half to help Minnesota United tie Rapids 1-1

Nectarios Triantis scored midway through the second half to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Triantis found the net unassisted in the 65th minute for the equalizer for Minnesota United (15-7-10). It was his second goal in his third career appearance.

Neither team scored until defender Rafael Santos scored unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time to give Colorado (11-14-7) the lead at halftime. It was Santos' first goal in his fifth appearance for the Rapids after failing to score in 17 appearances with Orlando City to begin the season.

Dayne St. Clair totaled seven saves in goal for Minnesota United — currently sitting in third place in the Western Conference. The top four clubs earn home-field advantage in the best-of-three first round of the MLS Cup.

Zack Steffen turned away two shots for the Rapids, currently eighth in the West with the top nine advancing to the postseason.

Minnesota United will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. The Rapids travel to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday.