UCare says Medicaid withdrawal will affect 88K Minnesotans

Tens of thousands of Minnesotans are heading for an unexpected health care hurdle.

Nonprofit health plan provider UCare announced cuts that will impact 88,000 Minnesotans.

Starting Sept. 1, UCare said members in 11 Minnesota counties will be impacted: Benton, Chisago, Crow Wing, Pennington, Ramsey, Roseau, Sherburne, Stearns, St. Louis, Wadena and Wright.

It only applies to those on Medicaid coverage. That could be through the Prepaid Medical Assistance Program or MinnesotaCare.

In a statement to WCCO, a spokesperson said financial problems led to the temporary move.

"UCare has experienced significant losses in Medicaid because of a payment mismatch between the government payments we receive and the rising cost of care among our members," the spokesperson said. "We remain as committed as ever to Minnesota Medicaid, and are confident this short-term solution will result in long-term sustainability. We look forward to returning to these counties in the future."

UCare said Medicaid plans for seniors and those with disabilities will not change.

Minnesota state officials recently warned that President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" could cause sharp cuts to Medicaid, leading to residents losing health insurance, longer lines at the ER and higher local taxes.