U of M launches new community collaboration amid off-campus safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota is touting a new community collaboration to address recent off-campus public safety concerns.

The formation of the Strategic Safety Advisory Committee was announced by university president Joan Gabel, and comes after parents demanded the way safety is handled around the University of Minnesota change before students return this fall.

"Our Twin Cities campus is fortunate to have the dedicated and hardworking officers and non-officer teams of the University of Minnesota Police Department and Department of Public Safety," Gabel said. "But we also know that the University community stretches beyond campus boundaries to the off-campus Minneapolis neighborhoods where many of our students, as well as faculty and staff, live."

The group aims to "bring forward priority actions" to maintain campus safety.

Crime has risen 45% in nearby neighborhoods over the last four years. The number of shooting victims this year in Minneapolis is down about 15% compared to this point last year, but about one in 10 of the shooting victims in the city have been shot in the police precinct that includes UMN's campus.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey recently attended a forum, along with Minneapolis Police Interim Chief Amelia Huffman and University of Minnesota Police Chief Matt Clark.

"We need to be relying more on technology and have invested millions of dollars in cameras to make sure that whether it's investigative or preemptive/prevention work, we can have cameras set up," Frey said.