U of M issues emergency alert for armed robbery outside rec center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota issued an emergency alert after an armed robbery outside a rec center Tuesday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Harvard Street Southeast.
The university says one suspect threatened the victim with a knife and stole her purse.
Police say they're looking for two females involved in this crime.
