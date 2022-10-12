Watch CBS News
U of M issues emergency alert for armed robbery outside rec center

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota issued an emergency alert after an armed robbery outside a rec center Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Harvard Street Southeast. 

The university says one suspect threatened the victim with a knife and stole her purse.

Police say they're looking for two females involved in this crime.  

