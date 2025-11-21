U of M, doctors, Fairview return to negotiating table after infighting

Health care for an estimated 1 million Minnesotans is what's at stake as leaders from the University of Minnesota attempt to reach an extended partnership agreement with Fairview Health Services.

The current agreement, is set to expire at the end of 2026. More than 30,000 employees and 10,000 union members work under the current agreement.

Doctors within the University of Minnesota Physicans say 13 months is too little time to renegotiate an entirely new deal. With the help of the Minnesota Attorney General, the group brokered its own deal with Fairview earlier this month.

The next day, university officials fired back – saying UMP doesn't have authority to negotiate its own deal without university approval. A written statement went on to say the doctor's deal would have a "profoundly negative impact."

On Friday, dozens of doctors stood in solidarity – initially planning to attend a board of regents meeting slated to address the issue. The meeting was canceled, but the doctors still stood for a photo-op – and to ensure they were on the same page as one another as the saga takes its next step.

"13 months is not long enough to develop a brand-new system," said Greg Beilman, Interim CEO of the U of M Physicians.

On Friday afternoon, the attorney general's office said all sides have plans to return to the negotiating table.