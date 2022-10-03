Tyler Kistner says states should decide abortion laws, but MN's aren't changing soon

MINNEAPOLIS -- With just 36 days until the election, one of the major dividing points in races is abortion rights.

Perhaps nowhere more than in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, where Rep. Angie Craig is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican Tyler Kistner.

The race is one of a handful nationwide that could decide who controls the U.S. House of Representatives. The rematch between Angie Craig and Kistner is considered a tossup.

While Craig has accused Kistner of supporting an abortion ban, Kistner insists that is not true.

With polls showing the abortion issue appears to provide an advantage for Democrats, the Minnesota Republican party has sent out a memo to candidates telling them how to talk about abortion. Their suggestion? Candidates should say abortion in Minnesota is a settled issue; abortion is not on the ballot.

Last week, Craig was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning. This week, Kistner was on the show, saying while he describes himself as pro-life, abortion is not on his agenda.

"When it comes to abortion, I have been crystal clear this entire time I am pro-life with the exception of rape, incest and the life of the mother, but I feel this decision should be left to the states and in Minnesota abortion rights are not changing anytime soon," he said.

Kistner says when he greets voters, abortion is not the issue they want to talk about. He says they want to discuss the economy and inflation. Kistner has emphasized that in his ads, a strategy he believes will gain him the most support.

