Two teen girls injured in fight with knife at St. Paul bus shelter

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after they say two young girls were injured in a knife fight at a St. Paul bus shelter Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Metro Transit and St. Paul police officers responded to a report of an assault at a bus shelter at 5th Street and Minnesota Street.

Upon arrival, officers found three juvenile girls involved in a fight that included a knife, according to Metro Transit Police.

Two girls, ages 15 and 17, were transported to Regions Hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening.