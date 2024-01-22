Two teen girls injured in fight with knife at St. Paul bus shelter
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after they say two young girls were injured in a knife fight at a St. Paul bus shelter Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Metro Transit and St. Paul police officers responded to a report of an assault at a bus shelter at 5th Street and Minnesota Street.
RELATED: Metro Transit PD chief helps woman struggling with mental health issues while WCCO camera rolls
Upon arrival, officers found three juvenile girls involved in a fight that included a knife, according to Metro Transit Police.
Two girls, ages 15 and 17, were transported to Regions Hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.