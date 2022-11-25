Watch CBS News
Two people over 80 suffer life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people over the age of 80 are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in central Minnesota.

The state patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 in Douglas County. 

An 80-year-old woman driving a Cadillac and her 91-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital in St. Cloud with life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other car had non-life threatening injuries.

