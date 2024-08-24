Two injured in shooting in Duluth, one remains hospitalized

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Aug. 24, 2024

DULUTH, Minn. — Two were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Duluth.

The shooting took place around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning near the 100 Block of E 3rd Street. Police were called to chaotic scene and found two victims.

A 56-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he remains hospitalized. The second victim, a 29-year-old man, transported himself to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Duluth Police are investigating.