Two injured in shooting in Duluth, one remains hospitalized

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — Two were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Duluth. 

The shooting took place around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning near the 100 Block of E 3rd Street. Police were called to chaotic scene and found two victims. 

A 56-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he remains hospitalized. The second victim, a 29-year-old man, transported himself to the hospital where he was treated and released. 

Duluth Police are investigating. 

Chloe Rosen

Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.

